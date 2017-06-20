Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court adjourns customer’s suits against GTB, Airtel – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Court adjourns customer's suits against GTB, Airtel
The Nation Newspaper
The plaintiff had dragged GTB to Kaduna State High Court 10 presided over by Justice Bashir Sukola, seeking N20 million damages for alleged fraudulent withdrawal of N35,136 from his account with the bank between July 22 and August 1, 2016 without his …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.