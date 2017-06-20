Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court arraigns 6 men for allegedly kidnap of students and teachers

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Five men will be arraigned by the Federal High Court, Abuja for allegedly kidnapping some pupils and members of staff of a school in Isheri, Ogun State, on January 13, 2017, and another six victims along the Ikorodu Expressway, Lagos, on December 16, 2016. It was learnt late on Monday that the defendants would be …

The post Court arraigns 6 men for allegedly kidnap of students and teachers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.