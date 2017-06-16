Court charges four journalists for extortion

Authorities say four local journalists in northeast Cambodia’s Ratanakiri Province were sent to the provincial court on Friday for allegedly extorting money from a wood transporter. Brig.-Gen. Kim Rasmey, chief of Ratanakiri Provincial Military Police, said the four journalists, including a female were caught on Wednesday following a complaint filed by a truck driver who …

The post Court charges four journalists for extortion appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

