Court Declares Businessman Innocent of N6 Million Theft Charge After 5 Years

Posted on Jun 23, 2017

A 52-year-old businessman, Grant Samuel, who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in April 2012 on a N6 million theft charge, was on Friday discharged and acquitted on the orders of an Ikeja High Court. Samuel was alleged to have converted the money reportedly belonging to Babatunde Banjo, the complainant and businessman […]

Hello. Add your message here.