Court drops charges against suspected homosexuals in Benin

A magistrate court in Benin City Nigeria has dropped charges brought forth against two suspected homosexuals. Paul Frank, 31, and Christian Ejimofor, 22, were both arrested in December 2016 and later charged with conspiracy, unlawful carnal knowledge and stealing. Prosecutor, O.A. Enebabor had earlier told the court that the accused committed the offences between Dec. […]

The post Court drops charges against suspected homosexuals in Benin appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

