Court finds 6 men guilty of involvement in 1993 blasts in India’s financial hub

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments

An Indian court on Friday found six men guilty of involvement in a series of blasts in the city of Mumbai in 1993 that killed 257 people and wounded 800. The special anti-terrorism court said the six had transported weapons and planted bombs, which targeted landmark buildings in the financial hub, including the main stock…

Hello. Add your message here.