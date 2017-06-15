Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court gives Raila Odinga 14 days to file submissions in Ann Waiguru defamation case – The Standard

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Court gives Raila Odinga 14 days to file submissions in Ann Waiguru defamation case
The Standard
The High Court has ordered NASA presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga to file submissions within 14 days in support of his application seeking certain lifestyle information from former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Ann Waiguru who filed defamation case …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.