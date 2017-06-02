Court grants Ajumogobia, Obla’s request to travel abroad for medicals

By Abdulwahab Abdulah & Jane Echewodo

Lagos—Justice Hakeem Oshodi of a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja yesterday granted embattled Federal High Court judge, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Godwin Obla, leave to travel to US for urgent medical treatment.

Counsel to Ajumogobia , Mr Olawale Akoni, SAN, pleaded with the court to grant his client leave to travel to US for urgent medical attention in Morris Height Center, Bronx New York.

In a 17-paragraph affidavit in support of her claim, Ajumogobia is said to be suffering from high blood pressure, hypertension, palpitations, and stress related issues.

Counsel to EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, had countered the application, contending that if Ajumogobia is granted leave to travel, she might jump bail and not come back to face her trial.

Ruling on the application, Justice Oshodi pointed out that the court has judicial discretion to rule on the application.

“The prosecution failed to give evidence why the applicant’s sickness cannot be treated in Nigeria. Also how the prosecution came to decision that defendant would jump bail is best known to him.

“I believe that the first defendant as a Federal High Court Judge has a lot to lose if she considers the idea of jumping bail.

“The Chief Registrar is hereby ordered to release the international passport of the first defendant to enable her travel abroad between June 7th to June13th, 2017. The defendant must return the passport to the Chief Registrar on or before July 1, 20173, Justice Oshodi ruled.

The judge also granted the second defendant, Godwin Obla SAN leave to also travel to Houston, Texas in the US for medical treatment.

“The 2nd defendant is also granted leave to travel for medical treatment and must also return his passport to the Chief Registrar on July 4,” the Judge ruled.

