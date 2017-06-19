Court Grants AMML Leave To Develop Garki Market Plaza

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI

An FCT high court sitting in Bwari has granted Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML), the leave to continue with the on-going development of a shopping plaza in Garki Model Market.

At a resumed hearing at the weekend, the presiding Judge, Hon. Justice O.C Agbaza ruled that nothing in his earlier ruling prevented AMML from constructing new shops in the market.

According to the presiding Judge, “I have carefully heard the arguments of both counsel and find that both parties appear to be crying over the order of court which to my understanding is to restrain the respondents from demolishing and/or removing the plaintiff’s shop and this does not include or prevent the respondent from constructing new shops.”

Recall that Mariam Shaibu and Fredrick Nwangwu representing members of Garki Market Association had filed a suit, FCT/HC/CV/2436/15, which challenged the right of Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML) from developing blocks of specialized shops such as warehouses and cold rooms in the market.

The plaintiff had claimed that they are the rightful allottees of the stalls in the spaces to be affected by the project and alleged disobedience of court orders by AMML for carrying on with the project even when the matter is still pending at the high court.

Reacting to the court ruling, the corporate affairs manager, AMML, Innocent Amaechina said that the clarification was in the overall interest of the company, the traders as well as all users of Garki Model Market.

Amaechina observed that the litigation process had prevented smooth construction work at the project site and caused unwarranted disturbance within the market, but noted that the ruling had laid every actions to rest.

He continued: “We need to restate that the project was duly approved by the FCT administration and has the full support of good traders of Garki Model Market. In fact, the traders called for it (the new shops) as it is a known fact that the only fire incidents recorded in the market always came from makeshift structures used as cold rooms, because there were none in existence.”

The post Court Grants AMML Leave To Develop Garki Market Plaza appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

