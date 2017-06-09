Court grants bail to former Rivers REC, Khan

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

Former Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State, Ghesila Khan, has been granted bail by a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt. She was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissioner on accusation of bribery to the sum of N180m to influence the results of the 2015 general election. In his ruling, Justice Saliu […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

