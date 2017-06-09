Court grants bail to former Rivers REC, Khan

Former Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State, Ghesila Khan, has been granted bail by a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt. She was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissioner on accusation of bribery to the sum of N180m to influence the results of the 2015 general election. In his ruling, Justice Saliu […]

Court grants bail to former Rivers REC, Khan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

