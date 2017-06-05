Court grants bail to whistle blower on Ekweremadu

A Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Monday granted bail in the sum of N500,000 to 50-year-old businessman, Ahmed Echoda, who allegedly gave false information to the Police about Sen. Ike Ekweremadu’s guest house.

The judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, also ordered the defendant‎ to provide one surety who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until July 20 for hearing.

The defendant was arraigned on May 30 on a two-count charge, bordering on criminal conspiracy and giving false information to mislead a public servant, offences he denied committing.

The judge had adjourned ruling on the defendant’s bail application after the defence counsel, Peters Ugwuoke, applied for his bai. The prosecutor, Malik Taiwo, had told the court that ‎the defendant and one Maiwada Adamu, now at large, had given false information to the Inspector General of Police, Special Tactical Squad, Force Headquarters, Abuja on May 26.

He added that the defendant said House No. 10, Gamges St., Maitama, Abuja, was used for criminal activities, including storage of arms and ammunition .

The guest house belongs to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

‎

The prosecutor said that after the police carried out diligence execution of the search warrant, no incriminating items were found. He said by so doing, the defendant misled the police, adding that the offences contravened Sections 97 and 140 of the Penal Code.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

