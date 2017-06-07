Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court grants Bala, former minister’s son permission to travel for hajj

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Travel | 0 comments

The former FCT Minister’s son, Shamsudeen Bala, was on Wednesday granted permission to travel for lesser hajj by a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja. At the resumed hearing, the defence counsel, Kanayo Okafor, prayed the court to release the international passport of the defendant to enable him travel for the lesser hajj. The prosecution…

The post Court grants Bala, former minister’s son permission to travel for hajj appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.