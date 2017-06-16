Court Grants FG’s Application for Protection of Witnesses in Dasuki’s Trial – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Court Grants FG's Application for Protection of Witnesses in Dasuki's Trial
THISDAY Newspapers
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted the federal government's application seeking for the protection of prosecution witnesses in the trial of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.). The trial judge, Justice …
