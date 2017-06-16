Court okays partial secret trial for Dasuki – The Nation Newspaper
Court okays partial secret trial for Dasuki
The Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday permitted the Federal Government's witnesses to testify behind screen against the former National Security Adviser, Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (rtd), in his trial for alleged money laundering and illegal …
'14 witnesses to testify against Dasuki behind screened doors'
Secret Trial: FG Witnesses to Testify Behind Screen on Dasuki
