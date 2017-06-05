Pages Navigation Menu

Court orders arrest of ex-Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, John Dabwan

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Jos High Court presided over by Justice Felomina Lot has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a former Speaker of Plateau House of Assembly, John Dabwan. Lot gave the order after revoking the bail granted Dabwan in a case of issuance of a dud cheque in the sum of N3.8 million. Dabwan […]

