Court orders autopsies as Gauteng mortuary strike continues – Citizen

Court orders autopsies as Gauteng mortuary strike continues
About three court orders have been brought by Muslim families to force postmortems at Gauteng state mortuaries, according to the DA. The Gauteng health department needs to get tough with forensic officers striking illegally, and an urgent court order …
Court orders autopsies as mortuary strike continues
Gauteng mortuary strike talks deadlocked
Gauteng govt mortuaries strike: Families anxiously waiting to bury loved ones
