Court orders ex-police commissioner, Tsav to pay N10m for libel

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

A Makurdi High Court has ordered former Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav and a newspaper to pay N10 million, jointly and severally, as damages to Governor Samuel Ortom’s aide, Mr. Abrahams Kwaghngu, for libel. Justice Maurice Ikpambese, who presided over the case, also ordered them to publish a retraction of the defamatory publication in […]

