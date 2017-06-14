Court orders ex-police commissioner, Tsav to pay N10m for libel

A Makurdi High Court has ordered former Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav and a newspaper to pay N10 million, jointly and severally, as damages to Governor Samuel Ortom’s aide, Mr. Abrahams Kwaghngu, for libel. Justice Maurice Ikpambese, who presided over the case, also ordered them to publish a retraction of the defamatory publication in […]

Court orders ex-police commissioner, Tsav to pay N10m for libel

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

