Court orders NNPC to open defence July 14 over unpaid benefits
Vanguard
Court orders NNPC to open defence July 14 over unpaid benefits
The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has fixed July 14, for the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to open its defence in a case instituted against it by one Shola Afolabi. Afolabi, who retired as a Deputy Manager at NNPC Kaduna, on June 9 …
