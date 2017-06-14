Court orders NNPC to open defence July 14 over unpaid benefits

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has fixed July 14, for the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to open its defence in a case instituted against it by one Shola Afolabi.

Afolabi, who retired as a Deputy Manager at NNPC Kaduna, on June 9, 2015, sued the corporation, seeking a declaration that his pension benefits reflect his position as a Deputy Manager (M6).

The claimant wants the court to prevail on the corporation to properly calculate his benefits from the date he retired.

The clamant also joined the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited as co-respondent in the suit.

The judge, Justice Edith Agbakoba, fixed the date after Mr Chukwuweke Okafor, counsel to the respondent, informed the court that his witness (DW1), was indisposed.

Okafor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him produce his witness.

However, counsel to the claimant, Mr Olumuyiwa Olowokure, expressed displeasure over the adjournment sought by the first respondent.

“My Lord, my client came all the way from Kaduna; this is the second adjournment they have taken,” Olowokure said.

Okafor apologised for the absence of his witness, and promised that the witness would be in court at the adjourned date.

The court adjourned hearing until July 14, for the defence to open its case.

