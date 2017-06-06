Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture of Funds Recovered from Ikoyi Apartment

Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the permanent forfeiture of the $43.4m, £27,800 and N23m recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an apartment at No. 16, Osborne Road, Flat 7B Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos. The judge had ordered that the funds be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government […]

