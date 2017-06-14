Court orders Shell, Daewoo to pay man N40m

Shell Petroleum Development Company and Deawoo Nigeria Limited have been ordered to pay Fifteen Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira in special damages to one David Otiase of Dalloge Nigeria Limited over a case of breach of contract. Justice Adolphus Enebeli of the Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt gave the order in a […]

Court orders Shell, Daewoo to pay man N40m

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

