Court remands 3 men to prison for alleged murder

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Three men identified as Anifowose Wasiu, 29, Yakubu Ogunremi, 33, and Ifakorede Alisa, 25, have been remanded in Prison by an Ota Chief Magistrate’s’ Court in Ogun on Tuesday over an alleged murder. The accused persons were arraigned for allegedly killing one Sunday Owoyele, 30, and Jimoh Owoyele, 35, by punching them to death with their …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

