Court remands civil servant for sexually assaulting 3-year-old boy

Kano – A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a 40-year-old civil servant, Abdullahi Abdulhamid, for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old boy.

Abdulhamid, who lives at Dorayi Karama Quarters, Kano, is facing a one-count charge of act of gross indecency.

The prosecutor, ASP Rufa’i Inusa, told the court that one Ali Kabo of the same address reported the matter at Dorayi Babba Police Station, Kano, on May 18.

Inusa said that on May 17 at about 11 a.m., the accused lured the complainant’s three-year-old son into his house where he sexually assaulted the child.

“The accused assaulted the boy indecently by rubbing his manhood,” he said.

Inusa said that the victim was later rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 285 of the penal code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril ordered the accused to be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the matter till June 26, for mention.

The post Court remands civil servant for sexually assaulting 3-year-old boy appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

