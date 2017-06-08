Court remands former Rivers REC in EFCC custody – Vanguard
Court remands former Rivers REC in EFCC custody
PORT HAR-COURT—A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has remanded former Resident Electoral Commissioner, Rivers State, Dame Gecilia Khan, in the custody of the South-South office of the Economic and Financial Crimes …
EFCC arraigns ex-Rivers REC Khan for receiving N180m bribe
