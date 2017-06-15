Court remands man in prison for attempted sodomy on three boys

A 33-year-old man, Christian Nwokoro, charged with “unnatural offence’’ of attempted sodomy with three minors, was on Thursday remanded in prison by a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja. Nwokoro, a bricklayer, resides at Karmo village in the Federal Capital Territory. Although the defendant denied committing the offence, the judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, refused to …

