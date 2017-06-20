Court Remands Retired Navy Captain In Prison Over N90m Fraud – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Court Remands Retired Navy Captain In Prison Over N90m Fraud
Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja yesterday remanded a retired Navy Capt. Jerry Ogbonna in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly defrauding two banks of N90million.
