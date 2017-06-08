Court sentence Nigerian man to death for allegedly killing a woman over $1,000

A court has sentenced a man identified as Ezeoma Chigozie Obioha for allegedly killing Carrie Melvin, 30, who had done social media work for his business. But she turned him down, prosecutors said, and eventually notified state officials that he owed her more than $1,000 for work she had done to promote his company. Weeks …

The post Court sentence Nigerian man to death for allegedly killing a woman over $1,000 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

