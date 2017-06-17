Pages Navigation Menu

Court sentences firefighter to prison for setting forest on fire

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Portugal judicial Police has sent a 19-year-old firefighter in Portugal was on Friday put in preventive prison for allegedly starting five forest fires in the north of the country. The fires took place in Coimbra, some 200 km north of Lisbon, between April 4 and May 25, and burned around 20,000 square meters. According …

