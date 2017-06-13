Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court stops EFCC from smuggling PDP chieftain’s case into Aliyu’s

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NIGER State High Court in Minna has stopped an attempt by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to smuggle the case of the Niger State Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Tanko Beji, into that of former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu and ex-Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Nasko. EFCC had […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.