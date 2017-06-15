Court stops Jigawa LG elections

By Aliyu Dangida

DUTSE—Jigawa State chapter of Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has secured a court order from Federal High Court, Dutse, restraining Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission, JISIEC, from conducting local government council elections, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

This was contained in a court order secured by the Makarfi faction on Monday, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Dutse.

The decision came 24 hours after the state government presented flags to the All progressives Congress, APC’s chairmanship aspirants of the 27 councils and barely two weeks to the conduct of council polls in the state.

Earlier, the Makarfi-led PDP had dragged JISIEC before Federal High Court, Dutse, for fielding candidates in the forthcoming local government council elections.

Also joined in the suite is the National Chairman of PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff; state Chairman of Sherrif’s faction, Ibrahim Makama, and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Yakubu Ruba, said the case was instituted to stop the state JISIEC from substituting the names of their candidates earlier submitted for the council polls in favour of Sheriff’s faction.

The post Court stops Jigawa LG elections appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

