Court strikes out Independence Day bombing charge against Charles Okah

Justice Gabriel Kolawole of an Abuja Federal High Court, on Thursday struck out one of the charges the Federal Government leveled against the alleged mastermind of the 2010 Independence Day bombing, Charles Okah. The judge disclosed that the charge was dismissed because the said evidence cited in court did not prove a case of treason […]

