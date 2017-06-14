Cow seller in court over alleged N.6m fraud

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a cow seller, Oladele Oladosu, in an Ile-Ife Magistrate’s Court in Osun over alleged N600,000 fraud.

Oladosu, 35, of no fixed address, is facing a charge of collecting money under false pretence.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence between August and December, 2015, at Access Bank, Lagere, Ile-Ife, Osun.

Osanyintuyi said that the accused fraudulently collected the sum of N600,000 from the complainant, Ajayi Taiwo, on the pretext of supplying him cows worth the amount, but failed to do so.

He said that the accused converted the money to his personal use.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 383 (2) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defence counsel, Mr Ban Adiereje, applied for the bail of the accused in most liberal terms and pledged that his client would not jump bail.

Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ijiyode said the sureties must be gainfully employed and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He added that one of the sureties must be a civil servant on Grade Level 04.

The case was adjourned till July 3 for hearing.

