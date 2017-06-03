CPC condemns report indicting ex-military officers over anti-terror war in North East

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi-A group known as the Concerned Professionals’ Congress, CPC has strongly condemned a report carried by Transparency International, alleging that some military ex-officers between 2011 and 2015 rendered ineffective the anti-terror war in the North east part of the country.

In a press conference jointly held by the Chief Media Strategist, Mr Emeka Nwankpa and the Regional Rapporteur, Baba Al-Kasim, titled “ The state of the Nigeria’s Military Counter-Terrorism campaign in the North-East part of Nigeria” at the Rahama City Suite in Bauchi, the group described the report as a malicious plot to divide, humiliate and create tension in the military and to roll back the gains of it’s victory over insurgency.

The group stressed that the report seeks to incite troops against their present commanders who have nothing to do with the past defence contracts.

The post CPC condemns report indicting ex-military officers over anti-terror war in North East appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

