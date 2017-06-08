CPN: Nigeria loses N2b yearly to IT quackery

The Federal Government is losing N2biollion yearly to unchecked activities of non-registered information technology (IT) professionals, the President, Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN), Prof. Vincent Asor, has said.

Asor who spoke yesterday in Lagos while unfolding details of the 2017 IT Professionals Assembly slated for this month in Abuja, said money could be raised by the Council if each of the over 300,000 government workers performing IT jobs pays N6,500 to the CPN as annual dues.

The theme of this year’s forum is: IT for Good Governance and Economic Transformation.

CPN is a body under the Ministry of Education charged with the control and supervision of the computing profession in the country.

It is primarily charged with responsibility of building-up local IT capacity as well as the regulation of IT practice in the country.

According to Prof Asor, Leapfrogging National Development Using Technology; Transforming National Potentials for Social Empowerment and Economic Advantage through IT; Cyber Infrastructure Protection Strategies; Leveraging on Software to Achieve Transparency,Trust and Good Governance in Nigeria; Smarter Environment with Internet of Things (IoT); Fighting Corruption with Emerging Technologies, among others, are some of the sub-themes of the IT Assembly.

