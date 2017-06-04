Credit Card Scam: Dammy Krane Faces Over 40 Years In Florida Prison

Following the arrest of Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane born Oyindamola Emmanuel in Miami, USA some days ago on grounds of grand theft, credit card fraud and impersonation, fresh report gathered by our reporter has indicated that the Nigerian singer may be faced with not less than 40 years prison sentence. Recall that Tapjets, a company…

