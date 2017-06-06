Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Credit Card Scam: Dammy Krane Returns To Jail, To Face More Federal Charges

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane who was arrested a few days ago for credit card fraud, grand theft and impersonation alongside an accomplice, Chukwuebuka have been returned to jail after appearing in court yesterday June 5, 2017. The Nigerian singer appeared in court for his bail hearing in the 9-count fraud charges leveled against him following…

The post Credit Card Scam: Dammy Krane Returns To Jail, To Face More Federal Charges appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.