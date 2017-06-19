Pages Navigation Menu

Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRB/BTC Testing Key Support

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

Key Highlights Creditbit price after trading as high as 0.00070BTC against the Bitcoin started a correction wave. There is a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at 0.00050BTC on the 7-day chart of CRB/BTC (data feed from Coinmarketcap). The price is currently testing a major support area near 0.00040BTC, which must hold the downside. Creditbit … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRB/BTC Testing Key Support

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

