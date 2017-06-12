Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRB/ETH Gaining Momentum

Key Highlights Creditbit price spiked higher versus Ether towards 0.0024ETH due to increase in volumes. The price is now well above a crucial horizontal resistance at 0.0014ETH on the 24H chart of CRB/ETH (data feed from Cryptonator). We may soon see further upsides above 0.0025ETH in the near term. Creditbit price managed to gain traction … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRB/ETH Gaining Momentum

The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRB/ETH Gaining Momentum appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

