Crime: Gunmen attack police patrol team

BY Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

…as police foil kidnap attempt on Bayelsa PDP treasurer

There was palpable fear in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital over the weekend following the armed attacks on some parts of the state which led to a bloody shootout between a Police Patrol team and unknown gunmen, leading to the killing of a Police Sergeant.

The Police however foiled the attempts by gunmen, numbering twenty, to gain entry into the home of the State Treasurer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Gbalipre Turner and kidnap him.

Leadership gathered that the two incidents, which occurred in Akenfa area of Yenagoa Local Government Area and Opume community in Ogbia local Government council of the State, caused a lot of panic among residents of the State capital.

Leadership gathered that the gunmen, who shot dead the Policeman, approached him under the deception that they were strangers who missed their way and ask him for direction. While offering them direction, he was shot at close range with locally made pistols and his rifle taken away.

It was gathered that he fought gallantly and shot two of his attackers, “the blood trail showed that some of the Police killers sustained fatal gun shots”

At Opume community in Ogbia, Policemen foiled the attempt to invade the home of the State Treasurer of the PDP, Gbalipre Turner. It was gathered that Gbalipre Turner, Was fortunate and escaped the invading gunmen.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Mr. Asimin Butswat, who confirmed the development, said the command is awaiting more details while investigation is going on.

In a statement issued by Comr. Amiebi Turner, the acting Chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Central Zone, confirmed that the Turner, who is also a member of the Opume Council of Chiefs, escaped through the back door when he sighted the gunmen.

According to Amiebi Turner, “gunmen on Friday 2nd June 2017, wielding what looks like an AK-47 weapon, numbering about 30, they broke through his gate, unsuspecting to them, Mr. Turner had already gotten information and left the environment shortly before their arrival, while they attempted to break through the main door, the locals becoming aware of the incident raised alarm and fired shots from their hunter’s guns, the gunmen fired back from inside the residence, and later left the scene on information that the police were on their way”.

Turner however condemned the kidnap attempt and described the upsurge in assassination and kidnapping in the State as “a frantic attempt by criminals to liberalize crime in Bayelsa”

According to him, “we express optimism and confidence that the restoration led administration is capable to take on this callous challenge. To put on record, this is not the first time, Mr. Gbalipre Turner is having cases of kidnap, we could recall sometime back in 2013, his daughter was kidnapped by Gunmen, on several occasions, he had three times escaped Kidnap attempt on his life”.

“This issue has become a serious one as it is one case among many, ranging from the assassination of the Radio Bayelsa journalist, the assassination of the former PDP chair and others, it has therefore become imperative that drastic measures be taken to curb these spate of crimes.Recently, the rise of violence in Ogbia local government area has also left some dead and demands urgent attention”.

