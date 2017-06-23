Cringe City: BBC Anchor Twiddles Thumbs For Four Minutes LIVE On Air [Video]

News bloopers, hey – peeps just can’t get enough, and that’s especially true when it’s from an organisation as polished as the BBC.

If this were ANN7 we would hardly bat an eyelid, such is the regularity of on-air meltdowns over on the Gupta mouthpiece, but this is a day BBC News At Ten anchor Huw Edwards would rather forget.

The error has been blamed on a “massive technical breakdown”, which is why there’s all that thumb twiddling.

From the four-minute mark, you’ll see it returns to business as usual:

Awkies.

For a fun trip down memory lane some ANN7 bloopers HERE, HERE and HERE.

Raise your game, BBC, although they can lay claim to the greatest case of mistaken identity in TV history:

[source:huffpostsa]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

