Crisis in Southern Kaduna as soldier shoots boy
NAIJ.COM
Crisis in Southern Kaduna as soldier shoots boy
Emerging reports suggest that a soldier has just shot a boy to death in front of Command Secondary School in Command Junction By Sabo Express Road, Kaduna. According to an n eye witness, Joshua Ayo, the boy was packing sand in front of the Military …
Kaduna boils as soldier shoots civilian to death
One Killed As Soldiers, Youths Clash in Kaduna
Three dead as civilian battle soldiers in Kaduna [PHOTOS]
