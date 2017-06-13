Pages Navigation Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo evades tax of around 14.7m euros – Spanish Prosecutors

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused by Spanish prosecutors for defrauding the authorities of 14.7m euros in tax from 2011 to 2014. The prosecutor’s office in Madrid says it has filed a lawsuit against the Portuguese player. Ronaldo had previously said he was not worried about tax investigations as he had nothing to …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.