Cristiano Ronaldo ‘father to twins with surrogate mum’



Lisbon, Portugal | AFP | Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has become a father to twins with a surrogate mother, Portuguese media reported Saturday.

Reports said the babies — a girl and boy named Eva and Mateo — were born on Thursday to a woman living on the US West Coast.

The captain of Portugal’s victorious Euro 2016 team had his first son Cristiano Junior in June 2010 — also reportedly with a surrogate mother, although he has never confirmed it.

British tabloid The Sun had reported in March that the quadruple Ballon d’Or winner was expecting twins.

The 32-year-old striker is currently dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez.

The reports come after a twin-heavy week in the celebrity world, after George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal welcomed newborns Ella and Alexander.

The post Cristiano Ronaldo ‘father to twins with surrogate mum’ appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

