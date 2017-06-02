Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cristiano Ronaldo heads back to where trophy haul began – Daily Mail

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo heads back to where trophy haul began
Daily Mail
Cardiff was not exactly where it all began for Cristiano Ronaldo but it was in terms of major finals, big goals and trophies. The FA Cup here in the principality in 2004 was club honour No 1. On Saturday night, under the closed roof of the Millennium
Cristiano Ronaldo: Gianluigi Buffon insists final isn't about him and Real Madrid starDaily Star
Cult of Cristiano Ronaldo distracts from Real Madrid's brillianceThe Guardian (blog)
Cristiano Ronaldo feels free, Gianluigi Buffon feargulfnews.com
The New Paper –Daily Post Nigeria –Soccer Laduma –SportTechie
all 81 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.