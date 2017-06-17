Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal pair give backing to captain amid speculation – The Guardian
|
|
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal pair give backing to captain amid speculation
Portugal coach Fernando Santos and striker André Silva have defended team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, with Silva insisting his team-mate is is focused on the Confederations Cup, despite tax fraud accusations and fresh transfer speculation this week.
