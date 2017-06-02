Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about David De Gea’s potential move to Real Madrid this summer – The Sun

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about David De Gea's potential move to Real Madrid this summer
The Sun
CRISTIANO RONALDO has moved to shut down talk of David De Gea joining Real Madrid by backing Keylor Navas. Manchester United have already turned down a £60million offer from Los Blancos for their star stopper. Could Manchester United's move for …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.