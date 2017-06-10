Cross River APC accuses Ayade’s government of disrupting rally

Governor Ben Ayade’s led government has allegedly barred the All Progressives Congress, APC from using government facilities in Obudu local government area of Cross River State. The party planned to use either the ‘Civic Centre’ or the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) events’ hall for their rally’ today, Saturday, in Obudu local government area of […]

Cross River APC accuses Ayade’s government of disrupting rally

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

