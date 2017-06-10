Pages Navigation Menu

Cross River APC accuses Ayade’s government of disrupting rally

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Governor Ben Ayade’s led government has allegedly barred the All Progressives Congress, APC from using government facilities in Obudu local government area of Cross River State. The party planned to use either the ‘Civic Centre’ or the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) events’ hall for their rally’ today, Saturday, in Obudu local government area of […]

