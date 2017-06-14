Cross River Assembly investigates diversion of Bakassi IDPs relief materials, invites Ita Giwa

Cross River State Joint Committee on the diversion of Relief materials meant for Internally Displaced People (IDP) of Bakassi are investigating the diversion of relief materials estimated at millions of naira. The committee has pencilled Senator Florence Ita Giwa amongst those invited to appear before it. She is to explain to the committee how she […]

Cross River Assembly investigates diversion of Bakassi IDPs relief materials, invites Ita Giwa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

