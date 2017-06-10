Cross River farmers blame high cost of foodstuff on herdsmen

Farmers in Cross River State have attributed high cost of foodstuff to the invasion of farm lands by Fulani herdsmen and cattle. Foodstuff such as garri, yam, rice are stable food in the state. A cup of garri goes for one hundred naira (N100) in the state as against five cups, a tuber of yam […]

Cross River farmers blame high cost of foodstuff on herdsmen

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

