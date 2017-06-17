Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cross-River: Police Command dispatch officers to investigate missing rifle

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Cross River State Police Command has dispatched a team of officers from the intelligence unit of the command in search of a rifle that was snatched from one of its men. The rifle was snatched when some youths who allegedly came from Oku in Boki Local Government Area, stormed the Divisional Police Station in …

The post Cross-River: Police Command dispatch officers to investigate missing rifle appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.